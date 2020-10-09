Joseph L. Toth, 91, of Lorain, died peacefully Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence after a lengthy illness.He was born in 1928 in Lorain where he had been a life long resident.Joseph graduated from Lorain High School and was a veteran of the US Navy serving during World War II.He worked for Ohio Edison for over 40 years, played softball on the company team, and retired in 1989 as a line supervisor .Joseph was a member of the American Legion. He had been a Boy Scout leader and enjoyed boating, playing chess, fishing, and hiking in the mountains. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will most be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Geraldine (nee Eppley) Toth; daughter, Barbara (Frank) Staszak of Vermilion; son, Robert Toth of Ottawa, Canada; granddaughter, Melanie (Richard) Timko; grandson, Joseph (Nicole) Staszak; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Allison, Alexander and Gabriella; brothers, John Toth of Loris, SC and Daniel Toth of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; and his sister, Arlene (John) Alcantara of OR.He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Julia (nee Szilagy) Toth; sister, Helen Towle; infant brother, John Toth; and infant sister, Helen Toth.Private family services will be held.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
