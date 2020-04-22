|
|
Joseph M. Katkic, Jr., age 79, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at O'Neill Healthcare in Bay Village, Ohio following a battle with multiple illnesses.Born in Lorain on June 6, 1940 to the late Joseph and Mary (nee Koler) Katkic Sr., Joseph lived in South Lorain his entire life. After high school graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Hawaii from 1957 to 1958. Following his enlistment, Joseph worked as a brick layer for several companies in Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties.He was a member of the American Croatian and Romanian clubs as well as a member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Lorain. He enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Erie as well as gardening, hosting cookouts, bowling and going to Las Vegas. Joseph especially loved going to Alaska to visit family for fishing and other adventures.Surviving is his son, Joseph Katkic III; niece, Sharon (Timothy) Lewis; nephew, Brian (Shellie) Sas and their children; cousin, Chrissy Koler; as well as his special friends that he treated like family, Juan and Alice Rivera, Victor and Marie Celaschi, Lenny Salerno and John Gall.He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carol J. (nee Pernisky) Katkic in 2018; son, Jeffrey Katkic in 2014; and a sister, Pat Sas.Due to the current health emergency, private services were held at the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Fr. John Retar officiated. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2020