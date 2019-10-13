Home

Joseph Potemry
Joseph M. Potemry Obituary
Joseph M. Potemry, 55, of Lorain passed away Saturday, October 6, 2019 in his home following chronic illnesses.Joe was born March 19, 1964 in Lorain to Bela and Florence (nee Vida) Potemry. He received a degree in Horticulture from Ashland State. Joe lived and worked in Columbus for five years before returning to Lorain in 2016. He was a fan of The Ohio State and Cleveland sports teams. He loved fishing.He is survived by his sisters Lucy Rieske of New London, Lois Chrapczynski (Tom) of Vermilion and Judy Levendosky of Spencer; brother Ken Potemry of Lorain and nieces and nephews.Other than his parents Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Adelbert “Dell” Potemry.His memory will be celebrated privately.Cremation arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain.For expressions of sympathy and further information please see, Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 14, 2019
