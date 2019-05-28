|
Joseph Marelli, Sr., 87, of Avon Lake, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home following a long illness. His passing is mourned by his loving wife, Ruth (nee Terragnoli) Marelli; children, Darlene (Ronald Vasitas) Tallhamer, Joseph (Marzena Nowak) Marelli, Jr.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Olga (Gene) Grammatico, Esther (Walter) Bowen, and Molly Roy. Services were private. Additional obituary information available at: www.boyercool.com. The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 29, 2019