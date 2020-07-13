Joseph Michael Davis, 69, passed away at home unexpectedly in Lorain on Saturday, June 13, 2020, of natural causes. He had lived in Lorain for the last several months, which was also his hometown. Joseph was born on August 11, 1950, in Lorain, Ohio, the son of Frederick J. Davis and Shirley J. (Winter) Davis. He grew up in Lorain and was a graduate of Lorain High School. He had served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran. Joe was employed by U.S. Steel for almost 10 years, and then moved to Clearwater, Florida with his wife and stepson. He lived in Safety Harbor, Florida, for over 16 years. He was employed at Lala Produce Co. in Tampa, Florida as a Supervisor for 16 years. He also had been a Supervisor at Johnson & Johnson Sterile Design, Oldsmar, Florida, for three years. He subsequently retired and lived 15 years in Dunedin, Florida; three years in Cape Coral, Florida; and in 2017, moved to Simpsonville, South Carolina, where he lived for over two years. He enjoyed traveling around Florida to the various attractions, beaches, restaurants, and events. He loved animals, especially his dogs and cats, particularly his favorite dogs, Brutus, Fluff, and Casper. Joe was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan who loved watching college and NFL football. He had enjoyed attending Tampa Bay Bucs and University of Alabama games in person, as well. He loved watching TV, reading books, doing crossword puzzles, gardening, fishing, camping, canoeing, and being near the water. He formerly belonged to Lorain bowling leagues at Broadway Lanes and Rebmans many years ago while still residing in the Lorain and Elyria areas. He is lovingly missed and survived by his partner of many years, Barbara A. Davis. In more recent years, they were mutual caregivers and devoted companions to each other. Joseph is also survived by his mother, Shirley J. (Winter) Davis; brothers, Steven A., James (Terese), Dennis (Alicia); daughter, Jessica; step-son, Shannon; one grandson; and one step-grandson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick J. “Fritz” Davis; brothers, Fred and Patrick; and sisters, Constance Barak and Shirlene K. Davis. Final arrangements have been handled by Corrigan Craciun Funeral Home, Fairview Park, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society charity of your choice
.