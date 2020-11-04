Joseph Mraz, age 79, of North Ridgeville, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home.He was born in Lorain and had been a resident of North Ridgeville since 1968.He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.Joseph worked as electrical engineer for Ohio Edison retiring in 2003 where he was also a member of the men’s club.Joseph was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in North Ridgeville where he was the first BINGO caller.He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, gardening, traveling, and reading.Survivors include his daughters, Stacy Ann Mraz and Melissa Ann (Thomas) Wallace both of North Ridgeville, grandchildren, Anna and Finley Wallace.He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally in 2016, sister, Anna Metelsky, parents, Anton and Anna (nee Petrik) Mraz.Friends may call Saturday from 10AM until the time of Memorial Service at 11AM at Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Rd., North Ridgeville. Rev. Joseph Robinson will be the celebrant. VFW post 9871 will give full military honors. Due to COVID masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be live streamed on the Bogner Family Funeral Home Facebook page.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
