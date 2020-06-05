Joseph Partridge, Jr., of Lorain, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, June 4th, 2020, at the New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph. He was born on March 18, 1941, in Uniontown, PA, living most of his life in Lorain and attended Lorain High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1959 until being honorably discharged in 1964. He was employed at the Ford Motor Company as an assembler for 30 years, before retiring in 1992. Joe enjoyed bowling, woodworking, and fishing. He is survived by his sons, Anthony (Jeanne), Michael, and John (Christine); a daughter, Tracy Melbar; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sara "Sally" Gembka and Janet "Babe" Johns. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph, Sr., and Mary (nee Matty) Partridge. The family is holding private services. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the Family with arrangements.