1/1
Joseph Paul Hoelscher
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Paul Hoelscher 77, of Elyria passed away Sunday August 30, 2020 at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center following a long illness. He was born December 19, 1942 in Cleveland, OH.Joseph earned a Doctorate in Education from Akron University, and had worked as a school psychologist at Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst. He loved working with his class mates and special needs children. Joseph loved reading and travel.Survivors include a daughter; Theresa Stovall (Darrell Jr.) of Elyria, a son; John Hoelscher (Emily) of Elyria, five grandchildren: Paul, Jeffrey, Lindsay, Teagan, and Logan.The family will receive friends 5-8 PM Wednesday September 9, 2020 at The Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at State Rt. 57) Elyria (440)322-4626. Face coverings will be required. Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Vincent DePaul Church 41295 N. Ridge Rd. Elyria, Oh. 44035. (Please Meet at Church) The Rev. Fr. John Retar, Pastor will be the Celebrant. Burial will be private.The family suggests memorial contributions in Joseph’s memory be sent to Amherst Schools Education Foundation 550 Milan Ave. Amherst, OH 44001. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.laubenthalmercado.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved