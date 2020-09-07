Joseph Paul Hoelscher 77, of Elyria passed away Sunday August 30, 2020 at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center following a long illness. He was born December 19, 1942 in Cleveland, OH.Joseph earned a Doctorate in Education from Akron University, and had worked as a school psychologist at Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst. He loved working with his class mates and special needs children. Joseph loved reading and travel.Survivors include a daughter; Theresa Stovall (Darrell Jr.) of Elyria, a son; John Hoelscher (Emily) of Elyria, five grandchildren: Paul, Jeffrey, Lindsay, Teagan, and Logan.The family will receive friends 5-8 PM Wednesday September 9, 2020 at The Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at State Rt. 57) Elyria (440)322-4626. Face coverings will be required. Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Vincent DePaul Church 41295 N. Ridge Rd. Elyria, Oh. 44035. (Please Meet at Church) The Rev. Fr. John Retar, Pastor will be the Celebrant. Burial will be private.The family suggests memorial contributions in Joseph’s memory be sent to Amherst Schools Education Foundation 550 Milan Ave. Amherst, OH 44001. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.laubenthalmercado.com