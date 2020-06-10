Joseph R. Bedo Sr.
Joseph R. Bedo Sr., age 81, and a life resident of Lorain passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born May 4, 1939, to the late Joseph and Theresa (nee Dallos) Bedo. Joe graduated from Clearview High School. He was employed at Ford Motor Company, Lorain, where he worked from 1959 to 1991. Joe married Marcella Weiland in 1962, and together, they raised their five children in Lorain. During his lifetime, Joe's hobbies included woodworking, collecting pocket knives, scratch-off lottery tickets, fishing, antique cars, and frequently attending car shows. He also enjoyed seeing his friends at Marc's, Drug Mart, Apples, and several local gas stations. Survivors include his five children, Robert of Conneaut, Brian of Lorain, David of Lakewood, Joseph Jr. of Amherst, Cheri of Oberlin; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marcella Bedo. A memorial of his life will be Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain from 6 to 8 p.m.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
