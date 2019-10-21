|
Joseph Suster, 94, of Elyria, passed away September 5, 2019. He was born in Daisytown, PA. on February 5, 1925. Joseph came to Ohio at an early age with his mother and siblings, and eventually resided in the Sheffield/Vincent area. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Europe and the Phillipines in the closing months of World War II. Joseph was a life-member of Elyria VFW post 1079, and Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, Sheffield Twp. He worked at the former Fruehauf Trailer Company until the plant was closed. He worked as a carpenter for the former senior Kerchmar Builders of Elyria. He is survived by his three sons, Joseph, Daniel, and Timothy, all of Elyria; daughter, Lori Verdoot of Harrison, Arkansas; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (nee Olszewski) Suster; brothers, John and George Suster; sisters, Susan Dovala, Mary Laska, and Margaret Rericha; parents, George and Susan Suster (nee Chochol). Per prior wishes of Joseph there will be no formal church service. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Elmwood Cemetery (Lorain). Pastor Edgar Anthony will officiate. Family suggests those who wish may make donations to Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 1500 Lincoln Blvd., Lorain, Ohio 44055. Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 22, 2019