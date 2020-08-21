Joseph T. Wysocki, 89, of Vermilion, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Amherst Manor Retirement Community after a short illness.He was born February 1, 1931 in Lorain and had been a Vermilion resident the past 55 years, moving from Lorain.Joe was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Korea. It was after discharge from the service that he met his future wife, Irene. They wed the following year and were married for 65 years.Joe was employed by Fruehauf Trailers in Avon Lake for 20 years. He then worked at the Lorain Ford Plant for 22 years, retiring as a Pipefitter.He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion, and the Knights of St. John, Lorain. Joe was a family man who loved spending time with "the kiddies". A life-long avid bowler, Joe bowled a perfect game and was on a league well into his 80s. He enjoyed traveling and made friends wherever he went. He and Irene frequented casinos across the country and were always up for an adventure. He also liked crossword puzzles, polkas, old westerns and WWII movies.Joe is survived by his loving wife, Irene (nee Michael) of Vermilion; daughters Linda (Clyde) Kunkle of Vermilion, Michelle (Phil) Dean, Sellersburg, IN and Kristine (Carl) Amato of Rocky River; grandson, Alexander Drake of Lakewood and granddaughter, Rachel Drake of Cleveland.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jan and Catherine (nee Yop) Wysocki; brothers, Leo and Frank Wysocki, and sister Mary Willett.A private memorial service will be held.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
