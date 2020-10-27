1/1
Josephine Anna Bradford
1927 - 2020
Our precious mother, Josephine Anna Bradford, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 93.Anna, as she was known to her family and friends, was born May 25, 1927 in Avon Lake, Ohio to Gladys and Ernest Minch Sr. She loved art and studied painting at the Cleveland Institute of Art. She also enjoyed and appreciated the beauty of God’s creation. One of her favorite pastimes was walking in nearby parks. Her family remembers her as a wonderful combination of sweet and feisty.She was a member of Grace Gospel Hall for many years, and countless Sunday School children remember Mrs. Bradford as their faithful teacher sharing the love of Christ with them. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Randall Bradford, who preceded her in death in 2006 as did their son, David, in 1961.She leaves her daughters, Ruth Ann and her husband David; Sharon; her son, Jonathan and his wife Theresa. She is survived by 14 grandchildren: Melody, Timothy, Valerie, Rose, Jonathan, Bob, Rebekah, Laura, Elianna, Michael, Catherine, Aleksander, Natalie, David and four great-grandchildren: Ethan, Evan, Emmalyn, and Faith.Her children remember gathering around her as she read God’s word to them. They remember her love for and thankfulness to Jesus Christ who saved her from the penalty of her sins because of her repentance and faith in his work on the cross.The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31 from 10:30 until the funeral service begins at 11:00 AM at Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
