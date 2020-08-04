1/1
Josephine Grospitch
1936 - 2020
1/1
Josephine Grospitch (nee Milbrandt), 83, a lifelong resident of Avon Lake, OH, peacefully passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born October 12, 1936, to parents George and Josephine (nee Blaha) Milbrandt in Cleveland, OH. Josephine was an Avon Lake graduate. She was employed as an Avon Lake “Lunch Lady.” She was a member of the Ladies Guild, the PTA, the Mighty Goliath, Band Boosters, a Charter Member of Holy Spirit, raised chickens and sold eggs. She enjoyed saving animals, antique collecting, turtles, gardening, and horses. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, James; loving children, June Garrett (Rob), Jim (Amy), Julie Smyth (Jeff) and Joy Klein (Chris); dear grandchildren, Emily, Lauren, Adam, Heather, Kale, and Bayley. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, George and James Milbrandt. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035, or at www.clevelandapl.org. Friends may call Friday, August 7, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for a visitation with social distancing at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012. Followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 410 Lear Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012, with Father Ron Wearsch officiating. Burial to followat Holy Trinity Cemetery. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
