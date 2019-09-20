|
|
Josephine J. (nee Poltrone) Feldkamp, 85, passed away on September 19, 2019 at Mercy Regional Health Center. She was born February 3, 1934, to Carmela and Leonard Poltrone in Lorain, where she resided her entire life. After graduating from Lorain High School, class of 1952A, she was married to the love of her life, Richard T. Feldkamp, in the summer of 1953. Josephine belonged to the former St. Joseph’s Parish and later, St. Mary’s Church in Lorain. She enjoyed her family and friends, beautiful gardens and home decorating, traveling, and volunteer work. Survivors include her husband, Richard T. Feldkamp; son, Richard A. (Kathy) Feldkamp; daughters, Pamela J. (Joe) Perez and Sharon L. (Kevin) Szatala; sister, Ann Marshall; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were parents, Leonard and Carmela (nee DiMare) Poltrone; and brothers, Joe, Sebastian, Sam, John and Dominic Poltrone. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 9:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on September 23, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church, 309 West 7th Street, Lorain, Fr. Daniel O. Divis, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Online ondolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 21, 2019