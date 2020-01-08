|
Joy Ruth Northeim (nee: Barchfeld), 57 years of age, and a resident of Henrietta Township, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born May 16, 1962, in Lorain. Joy was raised in Amherst, graduating from Amherst Marion L. Steele High School with the class of 1980. She had made her home in the Brownhelm and Henrietta Township area for 31 years. Joy graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor's of Science. She was employed with the Keystone School District as an Elementary teacher for 26 years. Joy had a love for all animals, especially her pet Dalmatians. Her hobbies included camping and scrap booking. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and close friends. Joy was a member of Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ. Joy leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 31 years, Scott Richard Northeim; her son, Andrew S. (Katelynn T.) Northeim of Lewis Center, Ohio; her daughter, Emma J. Northeim of Henrietta Township; her mother, Faith (Ed) Dohanos (nee: Maag) of Wellington; her step-siblings, Lee (Debbie) Dohanos of Vermilion, Dale (Susan) Dohanos of North Carolina, Linda (Richard) Smith of Marysville, Judy (Chuck) Morgan of Vermilion and Patty Loop of Painesville. She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Jackson Barchfeld; and her step-mother, Ruth Marie Barchfeld (nee: Cooley). Friends may call Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Joyce Schroer, pastor of Brownhelm Congregational United Church of Christ, will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Lodge of New Russia Township, 46300 Butternut Ridge Road, Oberlin, light refreshments will be served. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Brownhelm Congregational Church, 2144 North Ridge Road, Vermilion, OH 44089 or Keystone Schools Endowment Fund at http://www.peoplewhocare.org/funds/community-funds/keystone-schools-endowment-fund. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 9, 2020