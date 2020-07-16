1/1
Joyce A. Wolfe
Joyce A. Wolfe, 71, of Elyria, and formerly of Lorain, died July 15, 2020, in her home. She was born November 28, 1948, in Pine Grove, WV, and was a 1966 graduate of Midview High School. She was employed at LaChaprone Rouge Day Care, Camp ID, Palm Crest Nursing Home, and had also been a monitor for the Amherst School District. For over 50 years, Joyce volunteered and was involved with The Special Olympics at Murray Ridge with her daughter, Donna. For many years in Lorain, she cooked to help feed those in need. Joyce is survived by sons, Scott Wolfe and Steven (Amanda) Wolfe, both of Lorain; daughter, Donna Wolfe of Elyria; grandson, Ross Wolfe; sisters, Kathy Kimble of Elyria and Betsy Anderson of Smyrna, TN; brother, Joseph Kendall of Elyria; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1996; and parents, Orval R. and Amanda Lee Kendall. Friends will be received Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Monday, July 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of an 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Avenue, Elyria. Pastor Adam Davis of Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria. Due to COVID-19 precautions, face coverings are required. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Murray Ridge, 1091 Infirmary Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
