Joyce I. Tenorio, 63, of Lorain, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born January 1, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Ohio all of her life. She worked at Lorain Products for many years, then found her passion as a Home Health Aide, providing care and comfort to all she met. She is survived by her children, Adalbert Tenorio III, Katherine Tenorio, Harry Hicks, Melina Hicks, and Daniel Glenn; 24 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma Bissett; and two brothers, Henry Bennett Jr. and Kenneth Bennett; her companion, Tom Kukich; a host of other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry (Beverly) Bennett Sr. and Annetta (Robert) Tahya. Viewing will be held Friday, Sept 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain OH. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 11, 2019