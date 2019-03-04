Home

Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
424 E Main St
Stockbridge, MI 49285
(517) 851-7755
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Joyce Campos
Joyce Irene Campos

Joyce Irene Campos Obituary
Joyce Irene Campos, 66, of Lorain, Ohio went home to be with our Lord Jesus on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a short, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.Joyce graduated from Stockbridge High School in 1971. She then became a loving mother to her three children, Jennifer, Michael, and Marc.She met her husband, John Campos, while employed at the University of Michigan. They married in 2004, shortly after they moved to Lorain, Ohio.She was a giving, spiritual, vivacious, free-spirited soul and always the life of the party. She loved the Lord with all of her heart. She always told her family that someone had told her “never close your door to a stranger because it might be an angel in disguise.” She lived by this helping everyone she met. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and husband were everything to her, and she cherished the time she spent with them.She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Irene (Derse) Lawson Sr.; sister, Sandy Keszey; and brother, John Anderson.She is survived by her husband, John Campos; daughter, Jennifer (Steven) Snay Jr.; and sons, Michael (Lori) Wilson and Marc (Kelley) Wilson; grandchildren, Nicole (Andy) Vertacnik, Josh Erven, Ashley (Kyle) Hammond, Travis Erven, Bryan Snay, Chelsea (R.J.) Kuhn, Hailey Wilson, Caleb Wilson, Aaron Wilson, and Willow Wilson; great-grandchildren, Drew, Gavin, Eli, and Emma; brothers, Thomas W. (Dona) Lawson and Tom Lawson; sisters, Lucy (Paul) Learned and Linda (Dan) Bruton; and several special nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.The family will receive friends at the Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home. A private burial will take place a later date.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family per Joyce’s wishes.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
