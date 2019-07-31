|
|
Joyce M. Hamilton (nee Graver), age 72, of Lorain, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born January 30, 1947, in Kenton, Ohio, she moved to Lorain and graduated from Lorain High School in 1965. She then lived in Elyria before returning to Lorain in 2000. Joyce worked at Camaco in Lorain for three years, retiring in 2009. Prior to this, she worked at various factories in Lorain County. Joyce was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Lorain, where she taught Sunday school and Bible study for many years. She volunteered much of her time to her church including crocheting baby blankets and blankets for those disabled and wheelchair bound. Also, Joyce helped with fundraising that the church used to donate to various causes. Surviving are her sons, Bennett L. Davis, of Lorain and Michael E. Davis, of Elyria; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Kermit E. Graver Jr. and Kenneth P. Graver, both of Lorain; and a sister, Rosemary Phillips of West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her son, Stacy Davis; parents, Kermit E. Graver Sr. and Mary Agnes (nee Lambert) Graver; and brothers, Charles Faurot, Harold Graver, and John Graver. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 719 Root Rd., Lorain. Rev. Jerry Rogers, pastor will officiate. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave. Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 1, 2019