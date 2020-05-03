Joyce Mae Tutkovics, 85, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children. Joyce was born April 11, 1935, in Columbia Station, OH, the daughter of William and Mamie Mollison (née Wagner).Joyce retired as a bank teller from First Federal of Lakewood after 20 years. But her main priority was her family; she loved getting together for picnics and spending time with her grandkids. She was a phenomenal cook and enjoyed caring for her flowers. Joyce and her husband Ed loved spending winters in Florida and summer nights at Lakeview Beach with the Sunsetters group. Among those who will cherish Joyce’s memory are daughter, Sheryl Tischer of Mason, OH; sons: Scot Tutkovics (Stephanie) of Aurora, OH and Brian Tutkovics (Julie) of Chagrin Falls, OH; her grandchildren: Jillian Tischer, Madeleine, Alex, and Grace Tutkovics, Aubrey and Reese Tutkovics; her sister, Beverly Bassett of North Ridgeville and her brother, Carl Mollison (Judy) of North Ridgeville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, her parents, and her siblings, Esther Pippin, Jeanette Loebs, Audrey Gabel, and Bob Mollison. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private burial will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Cleveland Clinic; PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.