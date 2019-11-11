|
|
Joyce Ann Parks, 71, was born January 10, 1947 in Montgomery, WV. Joyce graduated from Amherst in 1965, where she went on to study at LCCC. She worked at her family's flower shop, Derricks House of Flowers, before she went on to work at Alltel. Following Alltel, Joyce went to work for Lorain County, where she was the right-hand to Betty Blair, and later, Lori Kokowski. She took at least six kids camping every year for a week where everyone would fish, canoe, have talent shows, and much more. She spent months packing, organizing and preparing for this. The kids were always welcome at her house. Her and the kids would work on beginner puzzles (6,000 pieces), have Yahtzee nights, baking nights, and more. She enjoyed taking them to plays and making her buckeyes. She and the kids would make around 1,000 buckeyes at a time so that every grandchild could take home a couple hundred. She was always teaching and taking care of her babies. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her lifetime soulmate, Brent Crawford; children, David (Kitty) Parks and Maryellen Franz; brothers, Bill (Pam) Derrick, Ken (Callene) Derrick; sister, June West; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Her strong faith was as beautiful as the person she was. Her Grace before dinner can never be replicated. She quietly departed this life the night of November 6th, 2019. Her family will welcome visitors for a celebration of Joyce's life from 12 to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 16th at Christ Lutheran Church (4501 Clinton Ave, Lorain, OH, 44055). The family welcomes flowers sent to the Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday the 16th.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 12, 2019