Juan Antonio Reyes

Juan Antonio Reyes Obituary
Juan Antonio Reyes, age 86, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home following a short illness. Born June 17, 1933 in Utuado, Puerto Rico, he lived in Florida before moving to Lorain in 1960. Juan worked for Lorain Works US Steel and enjoyed watching television, playing bingo and was an avid domino player. Surviving are his children, Daniel Reyes, Juanita Reyes, Katie Reyes and Tina Reyes; three grandchildren; and a sister, Carmen Reyes. He was preceded in death by his son, Juan Reyes Jr.; daughter, Carmen Reyes; parents, Daniel and Irene (nee Soto) Reyes; brothers, Nicky, Jose, Pablo, Antonito and Luis; and a sister, Mary Reyes. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Templo Emmanuel, 4230 Clinton Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Daniel Reyes, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
