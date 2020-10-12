Juan Carlos Detres went home hand-in-hand with The Lord on October 7, 2020 at the age of 33.Juan Carlos was born to Juan and Pauline Detres on October 6, 1987 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. As a child, Juan Carlos enjoyed basketball, football, music, singing, laughing, and worshiping the Lord.Juan Carlos met his wife, Luisa Gomez-Detres, during a youth group Christmas party at church in December of 2003. They fell in love and were married before God on October 15, 2006.They went on to adopt a beautiful little dog named Cookie and lived joyfully in Cleveland and Lorain, Ohio. In addition to being a dedicated and loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend, Juan Carlos also loved watching LeBron James play basketball, taking care of his nieces and nephews, and spending time with his family any chance he could. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. Especially through his bear-like hugs.Juan Carlos joins his baby sister Maria Detres, great-grandfather Marcelo Santiago, grandfather Carlos Tirado, great uncles Jaime Santiago and Eladio Santiago, who’ve already passed to Heaven. He is survived by his wife Luisa, his mother Pauline, his father Juan, his step-mother Elizabeth, his younger brothers Emmanuel and Esteban, his sister in-law Marinelly, his grandmothers Mildred Tirado and Guillermina Santiago and his favorite dogs Cookie and Winnie.



