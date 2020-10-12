1/2
Juan Carlos Detres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan Carlos Detres went home hand-in-hand with The Lord on October 7, 2020 at the age of 33.Juan Carlos was born to Juan and Pauline Detres on October 6, 1987 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. As a child, Juan Carlos enjoyed basketball, football, music, singing, laughing, and worshiping the Lord.Juan Carlos met his wife, Luisa Gomez-Detres, during a youth group Christmas party at church in December of 2003. They fell in love and were married before God on October 15, 2006.They went on to adopt a beautiful little dog named Cookie and lived joyfully in Cleveland and Lorain, Ohio. In addition to being a dedicated and loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend, Juan Carlos also loved watching LeBron James play basketball, taking care of his nieces and nephews, and spending time with his family any chance he could. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. Especially through his bear-like hugs.Juan Carlos joins his baby sister Maria Detres, great-grandfather Marcelo Santiago, grandfather Carlos Tirado, great uncles Jaime Santiago and Eladio Santiago, who’ve already passed to Heaven. He is survived by his wife Luisa, his mother Pauline, his father Juan, his step-mother Elizabeth, his younger brothers Emmanuel and Esteban, his sister in-law Marinelly, his grandmothers Mildred Tirado and Guillermina Santiago and his favorite dogs Cookie and Winnie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved