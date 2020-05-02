Juan Nicolas Soto, of Lorain, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, while with his family in the comfort of his home. He was 97 years old.Nicolas was born on September 10, 1922 in Lares, Puerto Rico to Marcos Soto-Guzman and Juana “Lilly” Vasquez-Lopez. A patriot, he was proud to serve his country as a soldier in the United States Army. Nicolas moved to Lorain in 1947, one of the first men to arrive from Puerto Rico to work in the steel mills. During a trip to Puerto Rico, Nicolas met and fell in love with Isabel Maria Soto, who would become his wife in 1950, and were happily married for 54 years. Nicolas worked at U. S. Steel, Lorain retiring in 1977 after 30 years of service.A devout Catholic, Nicolas was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Chapel, attending mass each week, and participating in the Charismatic Renewal Group. He was very health conscious and enjoyed walking to stay in shape. Even at the age of 97, Nicolas would walk 5 miles a day around Oakwood Park or at Midway Mall. He shared his passion for fitness with his son Henry, as well as his love of dancing. Nicolas never missed a family party or an opportunity to get down on the dance floor, and he loved to laugh! Going to the movies was another favorite pastime of his, an interest he shared with his son Johnny. He also enjoyed cooking, washing dishes, food prepared by his sister Gloria, and traveling. Nicolas could always be counted on to help a family member or a friend in need. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. Nicolas is survived by his sons: Juan “Johnny” N. (Sarah) Soto, Jr. of Amherst and Henry (Maria) Soto of Lorain; grandchildren: Verita Soto of Columbus, Elvira Soto of Miami, FL, Jenso Soto of Amherst, Theresa Mauck of Lorain, Michelle (Avery) Brown of North Olmsted, Racheal Velez of Lorain, Adrian Velez of Amherst, and Rogelio Velez of Lorain; great-grandchildren: Liana Navarro, Carissa Cruz, Gabriel Monticue, and Thalia Monticue; brother, Humberto “Huber” Muñiz; sisters: Carmen “Carmita” Muñiz of CA, Blanca “Goyi” Muñiz, and Rosa Cardé of FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Isabel Maria Soto; son, Orlando Soto; his first wife, Sara Barreto; siblings: Juan “Guti” Gutierrez, Miguel Muñiz, Maria Theresa “Rita” Soto, Francisco “Paco” Soto, Pablo Soto, Margarita “Coqui” Gonzalez, and Gloria Rodriguez.Due to necessary health precautions a private funeral was held. He was interred at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial mass and military honors will be scheduled as soon as possible.The family asks that donations be made to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055For expressions of sympathy and further information please see, Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.