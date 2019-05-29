|
|
Juana Hernandez Rivera, 94, of Elyria formerly of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born on May 27, 1925 in Naranjito, Puerto Rico to Juan and Matilde Hernandez. Juana was very devoted to her Catholic Faith and was involved in the Cursillo Movement and the Legion of Mary at Sacred Heart Chapel. She enjoyed praying the rosary, reading, writing poetry, crocheting, gardening and playing dominoes and brisca. Juana is survived by her 14 children, Jenny (Tom) Koinis of Oxford, North Carolina, Jesus (Leigh) Rivera of Baltimore, Maryland, Frank (MaryAnn) Rivera of Lorain, Nellie (Jose) Perez of Willoughby Hills, Teri (Ed) Bendekgey of Canton, Maria (Richard) Moriarty of Elyria, Tony (Tina) Rivera of Huron, Matilde (Frank) Badillo of Glen Allen, Virginia, Bernadette (Larry) Camera of Elyria, Juan (Katie) Rivera of Dayton, Jose (Kim) Rivera of Clarkston, Michigan, Rosa (Irvin) Del Valle of Lorain, Lourdes (Maurice) Bennett of Lorain, Miguel (Mallory) Rivera of Dover; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other than her parents, Juana was preceded in death by her husband, Vicente Rivera in 2004. Her family will receive friends Thursday, May 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. The family will also receive friends Friday 8:30 a.m. until time of mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055 and/or to the Vicente and Juana Rivera Scholarship at LCCC Foundation, 1005 North Abbe Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 30, 2019