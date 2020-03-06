Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juana Ortega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juana Rendon Ortega


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juana Rendon Ortega Obituary
Juana Rendon Ortega, 82 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ames Hospice House in Westlake, following a full and meaningful life. She was born March 17, 1937 in Edinburg, Texas where she was raised. Juana came to Lorain in 1967 where she had made her home for the last 52 years. Juana was a member of Sheffield Church of God. She loved serving her Lord which she has done since 1972. Juana loved reading the Old Testament and loved her church. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family and friends. Her family was the world to her and nothing was more important to her than the time she spent with them. Among those who will cherish Juana's memory are her children, Yolanda Breeding (Fred V. II) of Amherst, Alfredo "Fred" Ortega (Deborah) of Lorain; and Criselda "Crissy" Nelson (Johnny) of Union, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Sarah N. Ortega, Fred V. Breeding III, Jordyn S. Browning (Nathan), Noah J. Nelson and Joshua D. Breeding; her siblings, Tomas Rendon (Goya), Pablo Rendon (Ema), Manual Rendon (Marina) all of Edinburg, TX and Margarita Gonzalez of San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Eloy Ortega, Jr.; and her parents, Pablo and Silvestra Rendon (nee: Garza); and her siblings, Ramona Garza, Faustina Salazar, Rebeca Quintanilla, and Roberto Rendon. Friends may call Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Skeens, pastor of Sheffield Church of God, will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Memorial contributions in Juana's memory may be made to Ames Family Hospice, 30050 Hospice Way, Westlake, Ohio 44145. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -