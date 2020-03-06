|
Juana Rendon Ortega, 82 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ames Hospice House in Westlake, following a full and meaningful life. She was born March 17, 1937 in Edinburg, Texas where she was raised. Juana came to Lorain in 1967 where she had made her home for the last 52 years. Juana was a member of Sheffield Church of God. She loved serving her Lord which she has done since 1972. Juana loved reading the Old Testament and loved her church. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family and friends. Her family was the world to her and nothing was more important to her than the time she spent with them. Among those who will cherish Juana's memory are her children, Yolanda Breeding (Fred V. II) of Amherst, Alfredo "Fred" Ortega (Deborah) of Lorain; and Criselda "Crissy" Nelson (Johnny) of Union, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Sarah N. Ortega, Fred V. Breeding III, Jordyn S. Browning (Nathan), Noah J. Nelson and Joshua D. Breeding; her siblings, Tomas Rendon (Goya), Pablo Rendon (Ema), Manual Rendon (Marina) all of Edinburg, TX and Margarita Gonzalez of San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Eloy Ortega, Jr.; and her parents, Pablo and Silvestra Rendon (nee: Garza); and her siblings, Ramona Garza, Faustina Salazar, Rebeca Quintanilla, and Roberto Rendon. Friends may call Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Skeens, pastor of Sheffield Church of God, will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Memorial contributions in Juana's memory may be made to Ames Family Hospice, 30050 Hospice Way, Westlake, Ohio 44145. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 8, 2020