"Together Again" Juana Rivera Vázquez, 91, of Lorain, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Grace Hospice following a long illness. Born December 20, 1927 in Naranjito, Puerto Rico, she came to Lorain in 1958 to join her husband. She worked at various greenhouses for many years. Juana was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, and a part of the Cursillo Movement at the church. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing and gardening. Juana loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Ana Santiago, Irma Rivera, Carmen Gonzalez, Gladys Feliciano, Diana (Luis) Milete and Angela Perez, all of Lorain; her sons, Miguel (Nancy) Rivera, of Wakeman; Etanislao (Helen) Rivera, of Grafton and John Rivera, of Lorain; sisters, Maria Nieves, of Puerto Rico and Irma Nieves, of New Jersey; and her 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Etanislao Rivera Pérez; parents, Dolores and Gaspar Vázquez; her brothers, Jesus and Gaspar; sisters, Felícita, Martina, Dolores, and Ana, Christina Rivera, Rachel Breyer; and sons-in-law, Phillip Santiago, Santiago Rivera, Juan Gonzalez and Héctor Feliciano. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, Ohio, 44055. Friends may also call Monday, December 23 at 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Father William A. Thaden and Rev. Father John C. Retar will concelebrate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Her family suggests contributions to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055. For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 21, 2019