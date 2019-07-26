|
Juanita L. Hockenberry (nee McMillan), 87, passed away at Brighton Gardens in Westlake, OH, on July 26, 2019. Juanita lived in Lorain, OH the majority of her life. Juanita was born in Lorain, OH on October 29, 1931. She graduated from Lorain High School in the class of 1950A. She worked as a secretary for B.F. Goodrich in Avon Lake, where she met her husband of 44 years, John. Later, she was a secretary for Richard Masters and Associates. Juanita was active in her church and enjoyed ceramics and crocheting. Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Hockenberry (Peter), of Dublin, OH, Cindy Bach (Ken), of Stevensville, MD, and Mary Kay Nickoloff (David), of Lorain; and brother, Richard McMillan, of Lorain. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Nicole, Michelle, Emily, Matthew, and Kaitlin; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Ella. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hockenberry; and her parents, Howard and Lucille McMillan. Burial will be in Ripley, WV.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 28, 2019