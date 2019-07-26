Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berry-McGreevey and Donald Martens and Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Ser
26691 Detroit Road
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 617-1911
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Hockenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita L. (McMillan) Hockenberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita L. (McMillan) Hockenberry Obituary
Juanita L. Hockenberry (nee McMillan), 87, passed away at Brighton Gardens in Westlake, OH, on July 26, 2019. Juanita lived in Lorain, OH the majority of her life. Juanita was born in Lorain, OH on October 29, 1931. She graduated from Lorain High School in the class of 1950A. She worked as a secretary for B.F. Goodrich in Avon Lake, where she met her husband of 44 years, John. Later, she was a secretary for Richard Masters and Associates. Juanita was active in her church and enjoyed ceramics and crocheting. Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Hockenberry (Peter), of Dublin, OH, Cindy Bach (Ken), of Stevensville, MD, and Mary Kay Nickoloff (David), of Lorain; and brother, Richard McMillan, of Lorain. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Nicole, Michelle, Emily, Matthew, and Kaitlin; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Ella. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hockenberry; and her parents, Howard and Lucille McMillan. Burial will be in Ripley, WV.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry-McGreevey and Donald Martens and Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Ser
Download Now