|
|
Juanita Moore, 77, of Lorain, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019. She was born in Delbarton, West Virginia on May 1, 1942, to Eva and Don Chafin. She moved to Lorain 54 years ago with her husband, Charley, and has resided there since. Juanita was employed by Marconi for 21 years and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and quilting but most of all, she enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandson, Wyatt. Juanita is survived by her daughter, Charlene (Bruce) Jensen, of Avon; her son, Greg G. Moore, of Lorain; brothers, Michael (Debbie) Mahon, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Reece (Debbie) Moore, of Delbarton, West Virginia; sisters, Judy Rumberger, of Bradenton, Florida, Nyoka (Bob) Sly, of Marion, Ohio, Faye Meadows, of Lorain, Ohio, and Claudette Moore, of North Carolina; stepmother, Pearl (George) Lyons; grandson, Chris (Karissa) Jensen; granddaughter, Cassie (Ryan) Magyary; great-grandsons, Wyatt and soon -to -be, Charley and Grady; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Hughes and Don Chafin; her beloved husband of 47 years, Charles Moore; infant daughter, Dianna Lynn; brothers, Keith Hughes, Junior Chafin, Gus Moore, and Haven Moore; sisters, Donna Kay Rose, Ruby Palagyi, and Billie Moore. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, OH 44001. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral center followed by interment at Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Juanita to Habitat for Humanity, 300 Rice Industrial Pkwy., Amherst, OH 44001. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 11, 2019