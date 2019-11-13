|
|
Juanita Rodriguez (nee Perez), age 88, of Lorain, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, following a sudden illness. Born July 21, 1931, in Hamilton, Michigan, she came to Lorain in the early 1950’s. Juanita worked for the Lorain City School System for 18 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, the Cursillo Movement and she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She also was a member of El Centro Community Center. Juanita enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family. Surviving is her husband of 68 years, Dario Rodriguez; sons, Dario Jr., Johnny (Dora) and George (Jeanette), all of Lorain; daughters, Judy (Joe) Muniz, of Lorain, Theresa (Joe) Rodriguez-Bisbal, of Orlando, Florida, Sandra (Frank) Medina, of Lorain, and Linda (Carlos) Cota, of Fresno, California; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; and many loving siblings. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lydia Rodriguez, in 1973; and her parents, Alvino and Catherina (nee Lozado) Perez. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. The family will also receive friends on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Bill Thaden, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences to the family, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 14, 2019