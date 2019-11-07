|
|
Juarene York (nee King), 98, of N. Ridgeville, died Wed., November 6, 2019 at St. Mary of the Woods, Avon. She was born March 6, 1921 in Monroe, Lousiana, and has lived in North Ridgeville since 2009. Juarene enjoyed sewing. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Debra) York and Jerry (Sandy) York; eight grandchildren, Michael, Katherine (Andrew), Ronald (Karen), Tammy, Jay (Cindy), Lisa, Robin, Lori (Tim); and 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nell Gill. Juarene was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. York; brother, William King; and sister, Bernice Shirley. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Woods, 35755 Detroit Rd., Avon, Ohio. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Forest Hills Memorial Park South Cemetery, Memphis, Tennessee. Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 8, 2019