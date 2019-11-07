Home

POWERED BY

Services
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Juarene York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juarene (King) York

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juarene (King) York Obituary
Juarene York (nee King), 98, of N. Ridgeville, died Wed., November 6, 2019 at St. Mary of the Woods, Avon. She was born March 6, 1921 in Monroe, Lousiana, and has lived in North Ridgeville since 2009. Juarene enjoyed sewing. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Debra) York and Jerry (Sandy) York; eight grandchildren, Michael, Katherine (Andrew), Ronald (Karen), Tammy, Jay (Cindy), Lisa, Robin, Lori (Tim); and 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nell Gill. Juarene was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. York; brother, William King; and sister, Bernice Shirley. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Woods, 35755 Detroit Rd., Avon, Ohio. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Forest Hills Memorial Park South Cemetery, Memphis, Tennessee. Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juarene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -