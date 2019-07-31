|
Judith Ann "Judy" Thurman (née Kelley), 63, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home, Lorain, following a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born March 18, 1956 in Lorain, where she was an area resident for most of her life. Judy was a graduate of Admiral King High School and briefly worked at Amherst Manor Nursing Home. A kind and gentle woman, Judy was a member of Liberty Baptist and Beacon Baptist churches, enjoyed reading, playing bingo and Uno, listening to all sorts of music, and was a Beatles fanatic, but her real joys were her family and her faith. Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Guy; her sons, John (Megan) and Robert; grandsons, Gabriel and John II; and brothers, Charles (Teri) and Thomas Kelley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Kelley. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 1017 Lake Ave., Elyria, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Liberty Baptist Church.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 1, 2019