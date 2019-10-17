|
Judith Anne Arnold Spencer, 80, of Avon Lake passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 after a brief illness. Born November 3, 1938, Judith was a beloved sister of Marjorie Arnold Lanning and Caroline Arnold; devoted mother to Melanie Spencer (husband Shawn Ramsay), Shelley Spencer (husband Massoud Ahmadi), and David Spencer (deceased); inspiring grandmother to five grandchildren, Olivia Ahmadi, Tala Ahmadi, Dustin Ramsay, Ruby Ramsay, Morgan Ramsay; and one great-grandchild, Zayna Ahmadi Najih. Judith was also a caring, long-time companion to Joe Vargus Jr., of Avon Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to Avon Lake United Church of Christ, 32801 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012 or the Ames Family Hospice House of the Western Reserve, 300 E. 185th Street, Cleveland, OH 44119. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check the Busch Funeral Home website for updates. For the full obituary, please go to www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 18, 2019