Judith M. Roth, age 70, of Medina, passed away November 14, 2019 with her husband at her side. She was born on July 5, 1949, in Elyria, to the late George W. and Barbara M. (Wright) Gendics. Judith was an incredibly loving and humble soul. She was very creative, artistic, and loved crafting. Judith was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joseph C. Roth; daughters, Tracy (David) Rudisill and Brandy (Ryan) Burns; and son, Joseph M. (Nicole) Roth; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Justin, and Mason Rudisill, Victoria, Ryan Jr., and Jack Burns, Adelaide, Declan, and Sylas Roth; siblings, Shirley Molnar, Lawrence (Rowena) Gendics, Martin (Jeanne) Gendics, John (Sandra) Herchler, George and Nancy Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Smith; and her brother, George Gendics. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N Court St., Medina, OH 44256. A celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Judith’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or . Online condolences may be left at: www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 15, 2019