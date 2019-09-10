Home

Judy Carol (Crawford) Stover

Judy Carol (Crawford) Stover, age 69, of Chuckey, TN, and formerly Lorain, passed away Monday evening, September 9, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born in a minor’s hospital on March 24, 1950 in Mingo County, WV, to the late Edwin and Thelma (Yates) Crawford. She was6 raised in Berlin Heights and attended Sandusky High School. She was a devoted Christian mother and wife, and enjoyed being a member of the Old Tabernacle Church of God in Greeneville, TN, where her faith in Jesus and how we all need Him in our lives never waivered. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jesse Stover; children, Greta (Lou) Rosen, of Clyde, Dreama Perez, of Norwalk, Larry "Tom" Young, Jr., of Norwalk, and Loxley (Kim) Collins, of Norwalk; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Crawford, Rosemary Soliz, Janice Levi, David Crawford, Silas Crawford, Byron Crawford, and Mark Crawford; and special friends, Ann and Karen. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Roger Crawford. Friends may call on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Mount Harvest Church of God, 150 Ohio 113, Milan, OH. A funeral service will be held in church Friday at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow and burial will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. Memorial contributions may be sent to the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
