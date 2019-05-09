The Morning Journal Obituaries
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Judy Klier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy (Culig) Klier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy (Culig) Klier Obituary
Judy Klier (nee Culig), 73, of Avon Lake, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Judy was born on March 19, 1946, in Lorain, to her parents, Nicholas and Diane (nee Jurick). Raised in Lorain, she attended Clearview High School and she received her Associates Degree from LCCC. She married her best friend, Thomas Klier, and together, they raised their family in Avon Lake. Judy worked for many years as a pharmacy tech at the Avon Lake Drug Mart. After turning 50, Judy crossed one off of her "Bucket List" and became a flight attendant. She flew with Ryan Airlines and Laker Airlines, and then she worked for and retired from the Cleveland Cavaliers as an associate flight attendant, traveling with the team to various destinations for games. She was active in the Avon Lake PTA, The League of Women Voters, she was a Sunday school teacher at Lorain Christian Temple and a fair and fun person who was a delight to be around. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Judy is survived by her loving son, Colin (fiance Anna Phillps); and her dear sister, Kathy Dane (the late Donald). She was predeceased by her husband and true love, Thomas; her infant son, Brian; her parents, Nicholas and Diane Culig; and her sister, Sylvia Culig. There was an awesome party in Heaven on Wednesday morning when Judy arrived. The family suggests that memorial donations be made in Judy's name to the , 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 4 p.m. at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m.www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 10, 2019
