Julia A. Dropco (nee Puskas), age 94, died peacefully at Kingston of Vermilion on the afternoon of Friday November 20, 2020. Born in Lorain on July 24, 1926, Julia was a graduate of Clearview High School and had been a long-time resident of Sheffield Township.She had been employed in the hospitality industry and worked as a barmaid at a variety of taverns throughout greater Lorain for more than a half century including twenty-five years at the City Bar.She was an active member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lorain and was a former Circle II member there. She was also a member of the VFW Post # 1079 Ladies Auxiliary as well as the United States Air Force Mothers’ Club.Julia was blessed with both culinary and baking skills and was well known for her renditions of chicken soup and nut rolls.In addition to attending church, she enjoyed vegetable gardening, playing the lottery, and automobile rides in her free time.She is survived by her son Kenneth Dropco (Janie) of Kiln, Mississippi, and daughters Loraine P. Guenther (Richard) of Elyria Township and Elaine M. Strohsack (Lawrence) of Elyria. She also leaves seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.Julia was preceded in death by her husband Paul B. Dropco, son Paul G. Dropco, parents George and Mary (nee Uhrak) Puskas, brother George Puskas, and sister Mary Duran.Funeral services will be observed later when the risks associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic have subsided.Contributions in her memory are encouraged to either Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with Julia’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net
.