Julia Grace Damon (nee Foster), 93 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home, following a full and meaningful life. She was born December 1, 1926 in Ellery, New York. Julia was raised in Bemus Point, New York before moving to Amherst where she had resided for 48 years.She was devoted homemaker and nothing brought her greater joy than taking care of her family. Julia was employed at Sears & Roebuck as a store clerk for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ in Amherst. Julia was a member of the Amherst VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed traveling. Julia, along with her husband, Hugh, loved wintering in Bradenton, Florida. Survivors include her daughter, Janet Linn of Amherst; her grandchildren, Cindi Duesler (Dale), Corey Linn (Jennifer), Terri Eshelman and Ashley Linn; her great-grandchildren, Marysa, Teya, Krista, Gia, Hannah, Tayden, Devin, Audrey, Charlotte; her great-great-grandson, Braylen; and her sister, Virginia Pischera of New York. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Hugh Irving Damon; her daughter, Susanne Groot; siblings, Charles Smith, Norma Bailey, Donna Gunter; and her parents, Archie and Blanche Foster (nee: Smith). Friends may call Monday, March 9, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 7, 2020