1/1
Julian N. Gomez Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving memory of Julian N. Gomez Sr. 83, born August 12, 1937 to Martina Navarro and Raimundo Gomez in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. Julian received his wings on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Lorain, OH while surrounded by his wife and other family members.He is survived by his wife, Gloria Gomez, whom he loved and cherished all his life. His children, Zulma (John), Chris (Kirk), Margie (Osvaldo Sr.), Laurie (Bruce) and Eva (Daniel), he bestowed his great wisdom through endless stories of his life. He was a dedicated father and grandfather. His 20 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren whom he enjoyed spending time with as often as possible.Julian has 14 brothers and sisters, Margarita, Tito, Tony, Tono, Nito, Natalio, Graciela, Guzman, Carmen, Julia, Marcy, Maria, Gladys and Luis.He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Guzman, Nito and Tono; his son, Julian Jr.; his daughter, Alicia; and grandchildren, Christopher and Bianca.Julian came to Ohio from Puerto Rico when he was 19, working at a greenhouse for 11 yrs. Then he worked at Ford Motor Co. until he retired in 1997.Julian was an active member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain. He loved gardening, playing the guitar and accordion, watching sports, and the laughter of friends and family.Julian impacted so many lives; he always made time for everyone and truly loved having his family around him all the time. He was always full of great stories and was always available to help anyone in any way that he could.He married the love of his life on December 6, 1961, they spent almost every moment together for the next 59 years, and now he will take his place in heaven till he is reunited with his bride again.The family will receive friends on Monday from 8:30 am until the time of Mass at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialist, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved