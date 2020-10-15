In Loving memory of Julian N. Gomez Sr. 83, born August 12, 1937 to Martina Navarro and Raimundo Gomez in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. Julian received his wings on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Lorain, OH while surrounded by his wife and other family members.He is survived by his wife, Gloria Gomez, whom he loved and cherished all his life. His children, Zulma (John), Chris (Kirk), Margie (Osvaldo Sr.), Laurie (Bruce) and Eva (Daniel), he bestowed his great wisdom through endless stories of his life. He was a dedicated father and grandfather. His 20 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren whom he enjoyed spending time with as often as possible.Julian has 14 brothers and sisters, Margarita, Tito, Tony, Tono, Nito, Natalio, Graciela, Guzman, Carmen, Julia, Marcy, Maria, Gladys and Luis.He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Guzman, Nito and Tono; his son, Julian Jr.; his daughter, Alicia; and grandchildren, Christopher and Bianca.Julian came to Ohio from Puerto Rico when he was 19, working at a greenhouse for 11 yrs. Then he worked at Ford Motor Co. until he retired in 1997.Julian was an active member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain. He loved gardening, playing the guitar and accordion, watching sports, and the laughter of friends and family.Julian impacted so many lives; he always made time for everyone and truly loved having his family around him all the time. He was always full of great stories and was always available to help anyone in any way that he could.He married the love of his life on December 6, 1961, they spent almost every moment together for the next 59 years, and now he will take his place in heaven till he is reunited with his bride again.The family will receive friends on Monday from 8:30 am until the time of Mass at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialist, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com
.