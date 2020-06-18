Julius M. Banyacsky, 88, of Lorain, passed away Monday June 15, 2020 At Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky following a lengthy illness.He was born May 20, 1932 in Lorain to Joseph and Julia (nee Vargo) Banyacsky. He was a lifelong resident.Mr. Banyacsky was a graduate of the 1950 class of Lorain High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, prior to getting married. Julius was a machinist and worked for US Steel and Lerner Machine Shop, followed by various part-time employment and carpentry.Julius was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church and St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Lorain. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, playing computer games, traveling to visit family and dancing with his wife.He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Linda M. Cashell of Sun City, Arizona, Susan B. Biasiny of Evans, Georgia, Carole J. Boutoille of Bowling Green, Ohio and Julie E. Weed of Radcliff, Kentucky; a sister Elsa M. Banyacsky of Oakland, California; 5 Grandchildren, 10 step Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and 33 step Great-Grandchildren.Other than his parents Julius was preceded in death by his wife Dolores J. "Dolly" Banyacsky (nee Kayden) and two infant children: Patricia A. and Joseph M. Banyacsky.He was laid to rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Garden, Avon, alongside his wife of 46 years. A Parastas service was held prior to the entombment. The Rev. Farher, Andrew Nagrant, Pastor of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Lorain officiated. Military honors were provided by AMVETS Post 32, Elyria.The family suggests memorial contributions to any Veterans organization.Funeral Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, (440)277-8164.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.