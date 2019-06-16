Home

Dicken Funeral Home - Elyria
323 Middle Ave.
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-3224
June A. Bannick

June A. Bannick Obituary
June A. Bannick (nee Starr), 65, of Elyria, died June 13, 2019 at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake following a lengthy illness.She was born June 1, 1954 in Lorain and was a 1972 graduate of Lorain High School. From 1996 to 2010, June was employed by the Ohio Turnpike Commission.She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed working in the garden.June is survived by her husband and best friend of twenty years, David J. Bannick; children, Dana Limbach, Nicole Resar and Aaron (Molly) Bannick; and grandchildren, Alyssa, David, Jr., August, Annalyn and Lauren.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Limbach; parents, Donald and Sara Starr; sister, Sharon; and brother, Donald, Jr.Services will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Ames Family Hospice, 30080 Hospice Way, Westlake, OH 44145.Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria. For online condolences visit dickenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on June 17, 2019
