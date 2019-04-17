|
What's not to love about a woman with an infectious smile, beautiful voice, and generous spirit whose glass was always half full (literally) and was the life of every party June Claire Rini (nee Aerni), 83, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home after a short illness.She was very much loved by her husband of 63 years, Mario Rini of Vermilion; sons, Timothy Rini of Vermilion, Thomas (Donna) Rini of Vermilion, Mario Rini of Avon, Michael (Colleen) Rini of Vermilion, and Joseph (Cassey) Rini of Vermilion; daughters, Tina Swinehart of Vermilion, Anne (Jack) Maiden of Vermilion, Peggy (Bob) Innes of Chester, VA, Maria Stafford of Vermilion, and Patty (John) Augustine of Bay Village; 26 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Robert (Elaine) Aerni of Rocky River.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hilda (nee Dorenkott) Aerni; brothers, William Aerni, Jr. and Richard Aerni; and her son-in-law, Jim Swinehart.June was born June 17, 1935 in Cleveland and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 46 years. She enjoyed the warm sunshine in Estero, FL during the winter months. She worked for the City of Vermilion as the Clerk of Council and as the Mayor's secretary.June enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, gardening, singing, reading, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. There were many obstacles in June's life, but none that she could not overcome. She was proud to share her accomplishments which included: First Easter Seals poster child, line leader of her First Communion class, dancing at her wedding, champion bridge player, five time winner of Family Feud, and record holder for the most times watching The Sound of Music.Family life at the Olympic Outing Club was a big part of her life. Summertime fun with cousins and relatives were frequent topics of conversation that always ended with her favorite saying, "Aren’t we lucky!" Everyone who met her felt more than lucky to know her and be counted as a friend.The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089 (Please meet at church). The Reverend Ron Brickner and the Reverend James Becherer will officiate.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Mary School Endowment Fund, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH 44089, or FRAXA Research Foundation, 10 Prince Pl, Ste 203, Newburyport, Mass 09150, www.fraxa.org/donate.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2019