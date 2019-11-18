The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
June E. (Longwell) Solomon

June E. (Longwell) Solomon Obituary
June E. Solomon (nee Longwell), 76, of North Ridgeville, passed away at her home, surrounded by friends and family Saturday, November 16, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was a former resident of Lorain. She was born October 12, 1943, in Lorain, and graduated from Lorain High School. June graduated in 1964 from the St. Luke’s Hospital Nursing Program in Cleveland. She was a Registered Nurse at Lakewood Hospital for more than 45 years. She was a devoted member of Temple B’nai Abraham in Elyria and past president of the woman’s group, Hadassah. Her favorite pastimes were working on crafts, playing Mahjong, fishing, being on the computer, and serving at the Temple. June is survived by her companion of 28 years, Ray Brenner, of Elyria; daughter, Shani Sherwin, of Surf Side, Florida; grandchildren, Binyamin “Benji”, Yonatan “Yoni” Akivah; brother, Reverend Carl J. Longwell, Jr. of Clarence, New York. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Patsy Willard, Dorothy Livchak; and parents, Carl and Jeanette Longwell. Friends may call 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Busch Funeral Home, 114 Second Street, Elyria. Rabbi Lauren Werber will officiate the prayer service. Interment will follow at the Elyria Jewish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Temple B’nai Abraham, 530 Gulf Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035. www.buschcares.com I’ll love you forever, Ray.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
