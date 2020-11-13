June Etha Jenkins, a resident of Dothan passed away on November 12, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born on December 13, 1933 in Ohio to the late Anthony Trifiletti and Etha Morehouse. She met and later married her husband, Donald Richard Jenkins on October 22, 1952, in Angola, Indiana. They moved south when Donald Jenkins joined the Army on June 3, 1952 and were stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia. He served in the Army as a paratrooper until June 3, 1955. Don and June then moved from Columbus, Georgia to LaGrange, Georgia where Donald Jenkins became a Real Estate Broker and Home Builder. June was a Life Master Duplicate Bridge Player and Teacher. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.In 2014, Don and June moved to Dothan, Alabama to be closer to their daughter, Clarice Gibson. June is survived by her four daughters, Donna (Steve Dossey), Theresa Hartz (John Rasmussen), Clarice (Geoff Gibson) and Toni (Paul Schenkman); and three granddaughters Alexandria Dossey, Jennifer (Tom Littlefield), and Kelley (Chris Johnson); and two great-grandsons Lucas and Wynn Littlefield.A private graveside service for June Jenkins will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens, 2098 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA.In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in memory of June Jenkins may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.



