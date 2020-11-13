1/1
June Etha Jenkins
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Etha Jenkins, a resident of Dothan passed away on November 12, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born on December 13, 1933 in Ohio to the late Anthony Trifiletti and Etha Morehouse. She met and later married her husband, Donald Richard Jenkins on October 22, 1952, in Angola, Indiana. They moved south when Donald Jenkins joined the Army on June 3, 1952 and were stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia. He served in the Army as a paratrooper until June 3, 1955. Don and June then moved from Columbus, Georgia to LaGrange, Georgia where Donald Jenkins became a Real Estate Broker and Home Builder. June was a Life Master Duplicate Bridge Player and Teacher. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.In 2014, Don and June moved to Dothan, Alabama to be closer to their daughter, Clarice Gibson. June is survived by her four daughters, Donna (Steve Dossey), Theresa Hartz (John Rasmussen), Clarice (Geoff Gibson) and Toni (Paul Schenkman); and three granddaughters Alexandria Dossey, Jennifer (Tom Littlefield), and Kelley (Chris Johnson); and two great-grandsons Lucas and Wynn Littlefield.A private graveside service for June Jenkins will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens, 2098 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA.In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in memory of June Jenkins may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
334-792-4194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved