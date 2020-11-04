1/1
June Evalyn (nee: Zuspan) Park
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Evalyn Park (nee: Zuspan), 82 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.June was born January 31, 1938, and spent her lifetime living and working in Amherst. June was a member of Old Stone Evangelical Church in Amherst since childhood. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Bowling Green University and went on to teach her first year at Shupe Elementary before spending 15 years teaching in the elementary grades at St. Joseph Catholic School in Amherst.Survivors include her husband of sixty years, Richard Park; her children Jacqueline (Kurt) Mellen of Amherst; Richard (Deana) Park of Lorain; Kathryn (Cyndi Hall) Park of Cincinnati, OH; her grandchildren Evalyn Park, Casandra Park, Allison (Jared) Persinger, Kyle Mellen; three great grandchildren Zayleigh Guma, Delilah Persinger and Drevin Snuffer; and her sister Lucille Hall of Amherst.She was preceded in death by her brother Donald Zuspan and her parents, Lawrence and Mary Alice Zuspan (nee: Hoagland). Public visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8th, 2020, by reservation by clicking here or by calling work days from 9am to 5pm 440-988-4451, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. Public funeral for family and friends will be held Monday, November 9, in the morning, by reservation here at the Hempel Funeral Home. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com The Rev. Daniel Renkie, pastor of Old Stone Evangelical Church will officiate. Burial will take place at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Arthritis Foundation, 30775 Bainbridge Rd #210, Solon, OH 44139, and The American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved