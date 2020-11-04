June Evalyn Park (nee: Zuspan), 82 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.June was born January 31, 1938, and spent her lifetime living and working in Amherst. June was a member of Old Stone Evangelical Church in Amherst since childhood. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Bowling Green University and went on to teach her first year at Shupe Elementary before spending 15 years teaching in the elementary grades at St. Joseph Catholic School in Amherst.Survivors include her husband of sixty years, Richard Park; her children Jacqueline (Kurt) Mellen of Amherst; Richard (Deana) Park of Lorain; Kathryn (Cyndi Hall) Park of Cincinnati, OH; her grandchildren Evalyn Park, Casandra Park, Allison (Jared) Persinger, Kyle Mellen; three great grandchildren Zayleigh Guma, Delilah Persinger and Drevin Snuffer; and her sister Lucille Hall of Amherst.She was preceded in death by her brother Donald Zuspan and her parents, Lawrence and Mary Alice Zuspan (nee: Hoagland). Public visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8th, 2020, by reservation by clicking here or by calling work days from 9am to 5pm 440-988-4451, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. Public funeral for family and friends will be held Monday, November 9, in the morning, by reservation here at the Hempel Funeral Home. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
The Rev. Daniel Renkie, pastor of Old Stone Evangelical Church will officiate. Burial will take place at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Arthritis Foundation
, 30775 Bainbridge Rd #210, Solon, OH 44139, and The American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
.