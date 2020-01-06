Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Resources
More Obituaries for June Collett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June L. Collett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June L. Collett Obituary
June L. Collett, 59, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, OH. She is survived by her mother, Laura Walker; children, Keith (Michelle) Collett, Ryan Gordon and Hayle Miller; siblings, Linda Walker, Raymond Walker, Mickey (Dolly) Walker, Patty Allison, Shirley Barthel and Corrine “Cookie” (Emmett) Clayton; grandchildren, Brandon, Anthony, Isaiah, and Holly; two great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Walker; and sister, Debbie Bond. Visitation at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Beverly Beidleman, officiating. Memorial donations may be made at the funeral home. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -