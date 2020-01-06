|
|
June L. Collett, 59, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, OH. She is survived by her mother, Laura Walker; children, Keith (Michelle) Collett, Ryan Gordon and Hayle Miller; siblings, Linda Walker, Raymond Walker, Mickey (Dolly) Walker, Patty Allison, Shirley Barthel and Corrine “Cookie” (Emmett) Clayton; grandchildren, Brandon, Anthony, Isaiah, and Holly; two great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Walker; and sister, Debbie Bond. Visitation at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Beverly Beidleman, officiating. Memorial donations may be made at the funeral home. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 7, 2020