June Yates, 93, of Florence Twp., passed away on Friday March 29, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 6, 1925 in Grafton to the late Frank and Mildred (Schroeder) Scholl and has lived in the Florence Twp. for over 70 years.June was a 1943 graduate of Birmingham High School. She drove a school bus for Firelands School District for 20 years and was a homemaker. She was a member of Florence Congregational Church and the Wakeman Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. She loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking, traveling, playing cards, and Scrabble.She is survived by her children: Millie (James) Bober, of Berlin Heights, Ron (Kathy) Yates, of Lagrange, LouAnn (Ron) Hauch, of Vermilion, Marty (Vince) Prieto, of Lorain; her siblings: Barbara Humm, of Naperville, IL, Ruth Sprague, of Florence, Harold Scholl, of Birmingham, and Frankie Scholl, of Birmingham: sister-in-law, Judy Scholl, of Birmingham; nine grandchildren: Chuck, Ed, Joseph, Heather, Jami, Ryan, Rachel, Nick, and Stacy; nine great-grandchildren (with twin girls on the way); three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Frank E. Yates, and her brother, Don Scholl.Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman, where services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00. Burial will follow at Birmingham Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Florence Congregational Church.Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2019