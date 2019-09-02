|
|
Justin Ray Cesare, age 21 and a life resident of Amherst, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 1, 2019.Justin was born in Elyria, February 4, 1998, to Michelle Y. (nee Fike) and Joseph H. Cesare. He loved art, working on cars, fishing, and most of all spending time with his daughters who he loved very much.Survivors include his wife, Brianne M. Kendera of Vermilion; daughters: Lunetta and Sofia Cesare of LaGrange; his mother and step-father, Michelle Y. and Jeff McCarthy of Amherst; his father, Joseph H. Cesare of Lorain; brother, Joe Cesare of Amherst; step-sister, Brielle McCarthy of Amherst; step-brother, Brandon McCarthy of Amherst; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Fike of Amherst; and mother-in-law, Laura Clayton of Vermilion.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Vernon Ray Fike and his paternal grandparents, Deanna and Henry Cesare.Family will receive friends Thursday, 4-8 p.m., at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. The funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, in the Chapel of Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 3, 2019