Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Cesare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Ray Cesare

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Ray Cesare Obituary
Justin Ray Cesare, age 21 and a life resident of Amherst, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 1, 2019.Justin was born in Elyria, February 4, 1998, to Michelle Y. (nee Fike) and Joseph H. Cesare. He loved art, working on cars, fishing, and most of all spending time with his daughters who he loved very much.Survivors include his wife, Brianne M. Kendera of Vermilion; daughters: Lunetta and Sofia Cesare of LaGrange; his mother and step-father, Michelle Y. and Jeff McCarthy of Amherst; his father, Joseph H. Cesare of Lorain; brother, Joe Cesare of Amherst; step-sister, Brielle McCarthy of Amherst; step-brother, Brandon McCarthy of Amherst; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Fike of Amherst; and mother-in-law, Laura Clayton of Vermilion.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Vernon Ray Fike and his paternal grandparents, Deanna and Henry Cesare.Family will receive friends Thursday, 4-8 p.m., at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. The funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, in the Chapel of Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now