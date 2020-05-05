Kaaren L. Schwartz, 77, (nee McFarland) passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home following a long illness. Mrs. Schwartz was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 11, 1942, the daughter of the late C. Harding and Margaret Laverne McFarland. She was a 1960 graduate of Bridgeville High School in Pennsylvania and in 1980 graduated from the former St. Joseph School of Practical Nursing. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Lorain. She served as church secretary for many years. Mrs. Schwartz retired from the wound care and burn unit at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain following 25 years of service. The love of her life was her family and she enjoyed ceramics. Kaaren is survived by sons, James K. (Tonya) Schwartz of Amherst, Robert W. (Annette) Schwartz, Jr., of Neenah, WI; grandchildren, Jonah Resch, Kayla Schwartz, Marissa Schwartz, Sam (Daniel) Huffman, Trenton Schwartz; and a brother, Ken McFarland of Latrobe, PA. Services were private and she was laid to rest next to her husband in Ridge Hill Memorial Park Amherst Twp. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church Of Christ, 715 Reid Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.