Kaaren L. Schwartz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kaaren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaaren L. Schwartz, 77, (nee McFarland) passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home following a long illness. Mrs. Schwartz was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 11, 1942, the daughter of the late C. Harding and Margaret Laverne McFarland. She was a 1960 graduate of Bridgeville High School in Pennsylvania and in 1980 graduated from the former St. Joseph School of Practical Nursing. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Lorain. She served as church secretary for many years. Mrs. Schwartz retired from the wound care and burn unit at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain following 25 years of service. The love of her life was her family and she enjoyed ceramics. Kaaren is survived by sons, James K. (Tonya) Schwartz of Amherst, Robert W. (Annette) Schwartz, Jr., of Neenah, WI; grandchildren, Jonah Resch, Kayla Schwartz, Marissa Schwartz, Sam (Daniel) Huffman, Trenton Schwartz; and a brother, Ken McFarland of Latrobe, PA. Services were private and she was laid to rest next to her husband in Ridge Hill Memorial Park Amherst Twp. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church Of Christ, 715 Reid Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved